5 Ethiopian birrs to Czech korunas

Convert ETB to CZK at the real exchange rate

5 etb
1.99 czk

1.00000 ETB = 0.39780 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:14
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Czech Republic Koruna
1 ETB0.39780 CZK
5 ETB1.98897 CZK
10 ETB3.97795 CZK
20 ETB7.95590 CZK
50 ETB19.88975 CZK
100 ETB39.77950 CZK
250 ETB99.44875 CZK
500 ETB198.89750 CZK
1000 ETB397.79500 CZK
2000 ETB795.59000 CZK
5000 ETB1988.97500 CZK
10000 ETB3977.95000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Ethiopian Birr
1 CZK2.51386 ETB
5 CZK12.56930 ETB
10 CZK25.13860 ETB
20 CZK50.27720 ETB
50 CZK125.69300 ETB
100 CZK251.38600 ETB
250 CZK628.46500 ETB
500 CZK1256.93000 ETB
1000 CZK2513.86000 ETB
2000 CZK5027.72000 ETB
5000 CZK12569.30000 ETB
10000 CZK25138.60000 ETB