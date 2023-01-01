1 Czech koruna to Ethiopian birrs

Convert CZK to ETB at the real exchange rate

1 czk
2.51 etb

1.00000 CZK = 2.51343 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:54
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868821.106691.99311.463641.618660.93323518.7874
1 GBP1.1509911.2737105.8841.684661.863091.0741421.6244
1 USD0.903650.785114183.13131.322651.462740.843316.9776
1 INR0.01087040.009444270.012029210.01591040.01759550.01014420.204226

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Ethiopian Birr
1 CZK2.51343 ETB
5 CZK12.56715 ETB
10 CZK25.13430 ETB
20 CZK50.26860 ETB
50 CZK125.67150 ETB
100 CZK251.34300 ETB
250 CZK628.35750 ETB
500 CZK1256.71500 ETB
1000 CZK2513.43000 ETB
2000 CZK5026.86000 ETB
5000 CZK12567.15000 ETB
10000 CZK25134.30000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Czech Republic Koruna
1 ETB0.39786 CZK
5 ETB1.98932 CZK
10 ETB3.97863 CZK
20 ETB7.95726 CZK
50 ETB19.89315 CZK
100 ETB39.78630 CZK
250 ETB99.46575 CZK
500 ETB198.93150 CZK
1000 ETB397.86300 CZK
2000 ETB795.72600 CZK
5000 ETB1989.31500 CZK
10000 ETB3978.63000 CZK