1,000 dzd
27.86 sar

1.000 DZD = 0.02786 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:42
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2631.4741.6630.96618.235
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7161.7261.9471.13221.357
1 USD0.9220.787183.1951.3581.5320.89116.808
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Saudi Riyal
1 DZD0.02786 SAR
5 DZD0.13929 SAR
10 DZD0.27857 SAR
20 DZD0.55714 SAR
50 DZD1.39286 SAR
100 DZD2.78572 SAR
250 DZD6.96430 SAR
500 DZD13.92860 SAR
1000 DZD27.85720 SAR
2000 DZD55.71440 SAR
5000 DZD139.28600 SAR
10000 DZD278.57200 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Algerian Dinar
1 SAR35.89740 DZD
5 SAR179.48700 DZD
10 SAR358.97400 DZD
20 SAR717.94800 DZD
50 SAR1,794.87000 DZD
100 SAR3,589.74000 DZD
250 SAR8,974.35000 DZD
500 SAR17,948.70000 DZD
1000 SAR35,897.40000 DZD
2000 SAR71,794.80000 DZD
5000 SAR179,487.00000 DZD
10000 SAR358,974.00000 DZD