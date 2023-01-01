1 thousand Algerian dinars to Saudi riyals

Convert DZD to SAR at the real exchange rate

1000 dzd
27.90 sar

1.00000 DZD = 0.02790 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86961.090190.81791.493931.661860.9636518.7192
1 GBP1.1499511.2535104.4311.717861.910971.1081521.5251
1 USD0.917350.797766183.31151.370451.524510.88417.172
1 INR0.0110110.00957570.012003110.01644970.01829890.01061080.206118

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Saudi Riyal
1 DZD0.02790 SAR
5 DZD0.13949 SAR
10 DZD0.27897 SAR
20 DZD0.55795 SAR
50 DZD1.39487 SAR
100 DZD2.78975 SAR
250 DZD6.97437 SAR
500 DZD13.94875 SAR
1000 DZD27.89750 SAR
2000 DZD55.79500 SAR
5000 DZD139.48750 SAR
10000 DZD278.97500 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Algerian Dinar
1 SAR35.84550 DZD
5 SAR179.22750 DZD
10 SAR358.45500 DZD
20 SAR716.91000 DZD
50 SAR1792.27500 DZD
100 SAR3584.55000 DZD
250 SAR8961.37500 DZD
500 SAR17922.75000 DZD
1000 SAR35845.50000 DZD
2000 SAR71691.00000 DZD
5000 SAR179227.50000 DZD
10000 SAR358455.00000 DZD