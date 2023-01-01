5000 Algerian dinars to Saudi riyals

Convert DZD to SAR at the real exchange rate

5,000 dzd
139.49 sar

1.00000 DZD = 0.02790 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:02
Track the exchange rate
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86971.0902590.83041.493971.661970.9636518.7189
1 GBP1.1498211.2536104.4391.717811.910981.1080321.5236
1 USD0.917250.797703183.31151.37031.524390.88417.1694
1 INR0.01100950.009574940.012003110.01644790.01829750.01061080.206087

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Saudi Riyal
1 DZD0.02790 SAR
5 DZD0.13949 SAR
10 DZD0.27899 SAR
20 DZD0.55797 SAR
50 DZD1.39493 SAR
100 DZD2.78986 SAR
250 DZD6.97465 SAR
500 DZD13.94930 SAR
1000 DZD27.89860 SAR
2000 DZD55.79720 SAR
5000 DZD139.49300 SAR
10000 DZD278.98600 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Algerian Dinar
1 SAR35.84410 DZD
5 SAR179.22050 DZD
10 SAR358.44100 DZD
20 SAR716.88200 DZD
50 SAR1792.20500 DZD
100 SAR3584.41000 DZD
250 SAR8961.02500 DZD
500 SAR17922.05000 DZD
1000 SAR35844.10000 DZD
2000 SAR71688.20000 DZD
5000 SAR179220.50000 DZD
10000 SAR358441.00000 DZD