Algerian dinars to Egyptian pounds today

Convert DZD to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 dzd
348.38 egp

1.000 DZD = 0.3484 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2141.4731.6630.96618.237
1 GBP1.17111.27105.621.7251.9461.13121.352
1 USD0.9220.787183.1621.3581.5330.89116.812
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinar

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 DZD0.34838 EGP
5 DZD1.74190 EGP
10 DZD3.48379 EGP
20 DZD6.96758 EGP
50 DZD17.41895 EGP
100 DZD34.83790 EGP
250 DZD87.09475 EGP
500 DZD174.18950 EGP
1000 DZD348.37900 EGP
2000 DZD696.75800 EGP
5000 DZD1,741.89500 EGP
10000 DZD3,483.79000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Algerian Dinar
1 EGP2.87044 DZD
5 EGP14.35220 DZD
10 EGP28.70440 DZD
20 EGP57.40880 DZD
50 EGP143.52200 DZD
100 EGP287.04400 DZD
250 EGP717.61000 DZD
500 EGP1,435.22000 DZD
1000 EGP2,870.44000 DZD
2000 EGP5,740.88000 DZD
5000 EGP14,352.20000 DZD
10000 EGP28,704.40000 DZD