5 Danish kroner to Tajikistani somonis

Convert DKK to TJS at the real exchange rate

5 dkk
8.00 tjs

1.00000 DKK = 1.60012 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:36
Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.09211.45180.87015310.8921.6643811.723391.0046
1 USD0.91575110.4870.796844284.71.5241610.735683.3375
1 SEK0.08732250.095356310.075983727.14790.1453381.023717.94674
1 GBP1.149231.2549513.16071357.2841.9127413.4727104.584

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Tajikistani Somoni
1 DKK1.60012 TJS
5 DKK8.00060 TJS
10 DKK16.00120 TJS
20 DKK32.00240 TJS
50 DKK80.00600 TJS
100 DKK160.01200 TJS
250 DKK400.03000 TJS
500 DKK800.06000 TJS
1000 DKK1600.12000 TJS
2000 DKK3200.24000 TJS
5000 DKK8000.60000 TJS
10000 DKK16001.20000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Danish Krone
1 TJS0.62495 DKK
5 TJS3.12476 DKK
10 TJS6.24952 DKK
20 TJS12.49904 DKK
50 TJS31.24760 DKK
100 TJS62.49520 DKK
250 TJS156.23800 DKK
500 TJS312.47600 DKK
1000 TJS624.95200 DKK
2000 TJS1249.90400 DKK
5000 TJS3124.76000 DKK
10000 TJS6249.52000 DKK