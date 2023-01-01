10 Danish kroner to Tajikistani somonis

Convert DKK to TJS at the real exchange rate

10 dkk
16.00 tjs

1.00000 DKK = 1.59987 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.091811.45290.8702310.8351.6643311.725590.9868
1 USD0.9159110.48970.796972284.71.5243910.739483.3365
1 SEK0.08731410.095331510.075980827.14090.1453231.02387.9446
1 GBP1.149161.2547513.16121357.2271.9127313.4745104.566

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Tajikistani Somoni
1 DKK1.59987 TJS
5 DKK7.99935 TJS
10 DKK15.99870 TJS
20 DKK31.99740 TJS
50 DKK79.99350 TJS
100 DKK159.98700 TJS
250 DKK399.96750 TJS
500 DKK799.93500 TJS
1000 DKK1599.87000 TJS
2000 DKK3199.74000 TJS
5000 DKK7999.35000 TJS
10000 DKK15998.70000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Danish Krone
1 TJS0.62505 DKK
5 TJS3.12526 DKK
10 TJS6.25051 DKK
20 TJS12.50102 DKK
50 TJS31.25255 DKK
100 TJS62.50510 DKK
250 TJS156.26275 DKK
500 TJS312.52550 DKK
1000 TJS625.05100 DKK
2000 TJS1250.10200 DKK
5000 TJS3125.25500 DKK
10000 TJS6250.51000 DKK