10 Danish kroner to Tajikistani somonis

Convert DKK to TJS at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = SM1.543 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:16
DKK to TJS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TJS
1 DKK to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.60071.6007
Low1.54341.5347
Average1.57141.5706
Change-2.54%-0.34%
1 DKK to TJS stats

The performance of DKK to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.6007 and a 30 day low of 1.5434. This means the 30 day average was 1.5714. The change for DKK to TJS was -2.54.

The performance of DKK to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.6007 and a 90 day low of 1.5347. This means the 90 day average was 1.5706. The change for DKK to TJS was -0.34.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3930.832300.21.61711.79890.806
1 USD0.926110.5490.77277.951.49810.92484.076
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3480.1421.0367.97
1 GBP1.2021.29813.6951360.8491.94414.182109.152

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Tajikistani Somoni
1 DKK1.54343 TJS
5 DKK7.71715 TJS
10 DKK15.43430 TJS
20 DKK30.86860 TJS
50 DKK77.17150 TJS
100 DKK154.34300 TJS
250 DKK385.85750 TJS
500 DKK771.71500 TJS
1000 DKK1,543.43000 TJS
2000 DKK3,086.86000 TJS
5000 DKK7,717.15000 TJS
10000 DKK15,434.30000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Danish Krone
1 TJS0.64791 DKK
5 TJS3.23954 DKK
10 TJS6.47907 DKK
20 TJS12.95814 DKK
50 TJS32.39535 DKK
100 TJS64.79070 DKK
250 TJS161.97675 DKK
500 TJS323.95350 DKK
1000 TJS647.90700 DKK
2000 TJS1,295.81400 DKK
5000 TJS3,239.53500 DKK
10000 TJS6,479.07000 DKK