5 Danish kroner to Euros

Convert DKK to EUR at the real exchange rate

5 dkk
0.67 eur

1.00000 DKK = 0.13414 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:50
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Danish kroner to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Euro
1 DKK0.13414 EUR
5 DKK0.67068 EUR
10 DKK1.34135 EUR
20 DKK2.68270 EUR
50 DKK6.70675 EUR
100 DKK13.41350 EUR
250 DKK33.53375 EUR
500 DKK67.06750 EUR
1000 DKK134.13500 EUR
2000 DKK268.27000 EUR
5000 DKK670.67500 EUR
10000 DKK1341.35000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Danish Krone
1 EUR7.45520 DKK
5 EUR37.27600 DKK
10 EUR74.55200 DKK
20 EUR149.10400 DKK
50 EUR372.76000 DKK
100 EUR745.52000 DKK
250 EUR1863.80000 DKK
500 EUR3727.60000 DKK
1000 EUR7455.20000 DKK
2000 EUR14910.40000 DKK
5000 EUR37276.00000 DKK
10000 EUR74552.00000 DKK