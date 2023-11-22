1 thousand Euros to Danish kroner

Convert EUR to DKK at the real exchange rate

1000 eur
7454.70 dkk

1.00000 EUR = 7.45470 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:37
How to convert Euros to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Danish Krone
1 EUR7.45470 DKK
5 EUR37.27350 DKK
10 EUR74.54700 DKK
20 EUR149.09400 DKK
50 EUR372.73500 DKK
100 EUR745.47000 DKK
250 EUR1863.67500 DKK
500 EUR3727.35000 DKK
1000 EUR7454.70000 DKK
2000 EUR14909.40000 DKK
5000 EUR37273.50000 DKK
10000 EUR74547.00000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Euro
1 DKK0.13414 EUR
5 DKK0.67072 EUR
10 DKK1.34144 EUR
20 DKK2.68288 EUR
50 DKK6.70720 EUR
100 DKK13.41440 EUR
250 DKK33.53600 EUR
500 DKK67.07200 EUR
1000 DKK134.14400 EUR
2000 DKK268.28800 EUR
5000 DKK670.72000 EUR
10000 DKK1341.44000 EUR