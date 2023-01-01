5 Danish kroner to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert DKK to BAM at the real exchange rate

5 dkk
1.32 bam

1.00000 DKK = 0.26301 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:13
How to convert Danish kroner to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 DKK0.26301 BAM
5 DKK1.31506 BAM
10 DKK2.63011 BAM
20 DKK5.26022 BAM
50 DKK13.15055 BAM
100 DKK26.30110 BAM
250 DKK65.75275 BAM
500 DKK131.50550 BAM
1000 DKK263.01100 BAM
2000 DKK526.02200 BAM
5000 DKK1315.05500 BAM
10000 DKK2630.11000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Danish Krone
1 BAM3.80212 DKK
5 BAM19.01060 DKK
10 BAM38.02120 DKK
20 BAM76.04240 DKK
50 BAM190.10600 DKK
100 BAM380.21200 DKK
250 BAM950.53000 DKK
500 BAM1901.06000 DKK
1000 BAM3802.12000 DKK
2000 BAM7604.24000 DKK
5000 BAM19010.60000 DKK
10000 BAM38021.20000 DKK