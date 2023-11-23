20 Danish kroner to Australian dollars

Convert DKK to AUD at the real exchange rate

20 dkk
4.46 aud

1.00000 DKK = 0.22289 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:10
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.091111.36890.8716310.6361.6616211.687490.9306
1 USD0.9165110.41960.798913284.71.5228810.711583.3385
1 SEK0.08795930.09597310.076665327.32350.1461551.028027.99824
1 GBP1.147321.251713.04371356.3591.9061913.4091104.315

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Australian Dollar
1 DKK0.22289 AUD
5 DKK1.11447 AUD
10 DKK2.22894 AUD
20 DKK4.45788 AUD
50 DKK11.14470 AUD
100 DKK22.28940 AUD
250 DKK55.72350 AUD
500 DKK111.44700 AUD
1000 DKK222.89400 AUD
2000 DKK445.78800 AUD
5000 DKK1114.47000 AUD
10000 DKK2228.94000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Danish Krone
1 AUD4.48644 DKK
5 AUD22.43220 DKK
10 AUD44.86440 DKK
20 AUD89.72880 DKK
50 AUD224.32200 DKK
100 AUD448.64400 DKK
250 AUD1121.61000 DKK
500 AUD2243.22000 DKK
1000 AUD4486.44000 DKK
2000 AUD8972.88000 DKK
5000 AUD22432.20000 DKK
10000 AUD44864.40000 DKK