1 Danish krone to Australian dollars

Convert DKK to AUD at the real exchange rate

1 dkk
0.22 aud

1.00000 DKK = 0.22292 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:09
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Australian Dollar
1 DKK0.22292 AUD
5 DKK1.11462 AUD
10 DKK2.22923 AUD
20 DKK4.45846 AUD
50 DKK11.14615 AUD
100 DKK22.29230 AUD
250 DKK55.73075 AUD
500 DKK111.46150 AUD
1000 DKK222.92300 AUD
2000 DKK445.84600 AUD
5000 DKK1114.61500 AUD
10000 DKK2229.23000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Danish Krone
1 AUD4.48585 DKK
5 AUD22.42925 DKK
10 AUD44.85850 DKK
20 AUD89.71700 DKK
50 AUD224.29250 DKK
100 AUD448.58500 DKK
250 AUD1121.46250 DKK
500 AUD2242.92500 DKK
1000 AUD4485.85000 DKK
2000 AUD8971.70000 DKK
5000 AUD22429.25000 DKK
10000 AUD44858.50000 DKK