Bahamian dollars to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert BSD to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bsd
303,745 lkr

1.000 BSD = 303.7 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.53483.1691.361.6581.34418.9120.788
1 AUD0.652154.2140.8861.0810.87612.3280.513
1 INR0.0120.01810.0160.020.0160.2270.009
1 CAD0.7351.12861.16511.2190.98913.9090.579

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollar

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BSD303.74500 LKR
5 BSD1,518.72500 LKR
10 BSD3,037.45000 LKR
20 BSD6,074.90000 LKR
50 BSD15,187.25000 LKR
100 BSD30,374.50000 LKR
250 BSD75,936.25000 LKR
500 BSD151,872.50000 LKR
1000 BSD303,745.00000 LKR
2000 BSD607,490.00000 LKR
5000 BSD1,518,725.00000 LKR
10000 BSD3,037,450.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Bahamian Dollar
1 LKR0.00329 BSD
5 LKR0.01646 BSD
10 LKR0.03292 BSD
20 LKR0.06584 BSD
50 LKR0.16461 BSD
100 LKR0.32922 BSD
250 LKR0.82306 BSD
500 LKR1.64612 BSD
1000 LKR3.29224 BSD
2000 LKR6.58448 BSD
5000 LKR16.46120 BSD
10000 LKR32.92240 BSD