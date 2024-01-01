Bahamian dollars to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert BSD to LKR at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BSD = Sr290.8 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:10
BSD to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

LKR
1 BSD to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High293.5550305.0600
Low290.8150290.8150
Average292.6557296.3292
Change-0.74%-3.36%
1 BSD to LKR stats

The performance of BSD to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 293.5550 and a 30 day low of 290.8150. This means the 30 day average was 292.6557. The change for BSD to LKR was -0.74.

The performance of BSD to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 305.0600 and a 90 day low of 290.8150. This means the 90 day average was 296.3292. The change for BSD to LKR was -3.36.

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.53384.3861.3961.6941.3418.0890.789
1 AUD0.652155.0330.911.1050.87411.7960.514
1 INR0.0120.01810.0170.020.0160.2140.009
1 CAD0.7161.09860.44711.2140.9612.9570.565

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BSD290.81500 LKR
5 BSD1,454.07500 LKR
10 BSD2,908.15000 LKR
20 BSD5,816.30000 LKR
50 BSD14,540.75000 LKR
100 BSD29,081.50000 LKR
250 BSD72,703.75000 LKR
500 BSD145,407.50000 LKR
1000 BSD290,815.00000 LKR
2000 BSD581,630.00000 LKR
5000 BSD1,454,075.00000 LKR
10000 BSD2,908,150.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Bahamian Dollar
1 LKR0.00344 BSD
5 LKR0.01719 BSD
10 LKR0.03439 BSD
20 LKR0.06877 BSD
50 LKR0.17193 BSD
100 LKR0.34386 BSD
250 LKR0.85965 BSD
500 LKR1.71930 BSD
1000 LKR3.43861 BSD
2000 LKR6.87722 BSD
5000 LKR17.19305 BSD
10000 LKR34.38610 BSD