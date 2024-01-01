Bahamian dollars to Singapore dollars today

Convert BSD to SGD at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BSD = S$1.339 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:17
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BSD to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SGD
1 BSD to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.34631.3463
Low1.31351.2805
Average1.32781.3094
Change1.72%2.22%
View full history

1 BSD to SGD stats

The performance of BSD to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3463 and a 30 day low of 1.3135. This means the 30 day average was 1.3278. The change for BSD to SGD was 1.72.

The performance of BSD to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3463 and a 90 day low of 1.2805. This means the 90 day average was 1.3094. The change for BSD to SGD was 2.22.

Track market ratesView BSD to SGD chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.53384.3861.3961.6941.33918.0880.788
1 AUD0.652155.050.9111.1050.87411.80.514
1 INR0.0120.01810.0170.020.0160.2140.009
1 CAD0.7161.09860.44711.2130.95912.9570.565

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollar

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 BSD1.33935 SGD
5 BSD6.69675 SGD
10 BSD13.39350 SGD
20 BSD26.78700 SGD
50 BSD66.96750 SGD
100 BSD133.93500 SGD
250 BSD334.83750 SGD
500 BSD669.67500 SGD
1000 BSD1,339.35000 SGD
2000 BSD2,678.70000 SGD
5000 BSD6,696.75000 SGD
10000 BSD13,393.50000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Bahamian Dollar
1 SGD0.74663 BSD
5 SGD3.73316 BSD
10 SGD7.46631 BSD
20 SGD14.93262 BSD
50 SGD37.33155 BSD
100 SGD74.66310 BSD
250 SGD186.65775 BSD
500 SGD373.31550 BSD
1000 SGD746.63100 BSD
2000 SGD1,493.26200 BSD
5000 SGD3,733.15500 BSD
10000 SGD7,466.31000 BSD