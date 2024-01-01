Bermudan dollars to Mauritian rupees today

Convert BMD to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bmd
46,675.20 mur

1.000 BMD = 46.68 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3683.1610.9231.6581.34518.9410.788
1 CAD0.735161.1520.6781.2190.98913.9290.579
1 INR0.0120.01610.0110.020.0160.2280.009
1 EUR1.0841.47490.13411.7971.45720.530.854

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollar

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 BMD46.67520 MUR
5 BMD233.37600 MUR
10 BMD466.75200 MUR
20 BMD933.50400 MUR
50 BMD2,333.76000 MUR
100 BMD4,667.52000 MUR
250 BMD11,668.80000 MUR
500 BMD23,337.60000 MUR
1000 BMD46,675.20000 MUR
2000 BMD93,350.40000 MUR
5000 BMD233,376.00000 MUR
10000 BMD466,752.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bermudan Dollar
1 MUR0.02142 BMD
5 MUR0.10712 BMD
10 MUR0.21425 BMD
20 MUR0.42849 BMD
50 MUR1.07124 BMD
100 MUR2.14247 BMD
250 MUR5.35618 BMD
500 MUR10.71235 BMD
1000 MUR21.42470 BMD
2000 MUR42.84940 BMD
5000 MUR107.12350 BMD
10000 MUR214.24700 BMD