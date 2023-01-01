Bermudan dollars to Mauritian rupees today

Convert BMD to MUR at the real exchange rate

1000 bmd
44950 mur

1.00000 BMD = 44.95000 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3720583.24350.921851.670841.3484518.28640.806419
1 CAD0.728836160.67090.6718621.217770.98279913.32780.587748
1 INR0.01201290.016482410.01107390.02007180.01619890.2196740.00968747
1 EUR1.08481.488490.302511.812531.462819.83710.8748

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollar

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 BMD44.95000 MUR
5 BMD224.75000 MUR
10 BMD449.50000 MUR
20 BMD899.00000 MUR
50 BMD2247.50000 MUR
100 BMD4495.00000 MUR
250 BMD11237.50000 MUR
500 BMD22475.00000 MUR
1000 BMD44950.00000 MUR
2000 BMD89900.00000 MUR
5000 BMD224750.00000 MUR
10000 BMD449500.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bermudan Dollar
1 MUR0.02225 BMD
5 MUR0.11123 BMD
10 MUR0.22247 BMD
20 MUR0.44494 BMD
50 MUR1.11234 BMD
100 MUR2.22469 BMD
250 MUR5.56173 BMD
500 MUR11.12345 BMD
1000 MUR22.24690 BMD
2000 MUR44.49380 BMD
5000 MUR111.23450 BMD
10000 MUR222.46900 BMD