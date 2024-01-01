10 thousand Bermudan dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert BMD to LKR at the real exchange rate

10,000 bmd
2,999,300 lkr

$1.000 BMD = Sr299.9 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BMD to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BMD to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High303.8500305.5850
Low299.9300298.5900
Average302.4935302.5866
Change-0.94%0.45%
View full history

1 BMD to LKR stats

The performance of BMD to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 303.8500 and a 30 day low of 299.9300. This means the 30 day average was 302.4935. The change for BMD to LKR was -0.94.

The performance of BMD to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 305.5850 and a 90 day low of 298.5900. This means the 90 day average was 302.5866. The change for BMD to LKR was 0.45.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.37383.9480.9161.6671.32418.3240.784
1 CAD0.728161.1440.6671.2140.96413.3470.571
1 INR0.0120.01610.0110.020.0160.2180.009
1 EUR1.0921.49991.64211.821.44520.0040.856

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BMD299.93000 LKR
5 BMD1,499.65000 LKR
10 BMD2,999.30000 LKR
20 BMD5,998.60000 LKR
50 BMD14,996.50000 LKR
100 BMD29,993.00000 LKR
250 BMD74,982.50000 LKR
500 BMD149,965.00000 LKR
1000 BMD299,930.00000 LKR
2000 BMD599,860.00000 LKR
5000 BMD1,499,650.00000 LKR
10000 BMD2,999,300.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Bermudan Dollar
1 LKR0.00333 BMD
5 LKR0.01667 BMD
10 LKR0.03334 BMD
20 LKR0.06668 BMD
50 LKR0.16671 BMD
100 LKR0.33341 BMD
250 LKR0.83353 BMD
500 LKR1.66706 BMD
1000 LKR3.33411 BMD
2000 LKR6.66822 BMD
5000 LKR16.67055 BMD
10000 LKR33.34110 BMD