5,000 Bermudan dollars to Swiss francs

Convert BMD to CHF at the real exchange rate

5,000 bmd
4,325.75 chf

$1.000 BMD = SFr.0.8652 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BMD to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BMD to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.89700.9153
Low0.85260.8526
Average0.87990.8934
Change-3.45%-4.56%
View full history

1 BMD to CHF stats

The performance of BMD to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8970 and a 30 day low of 0.8526. This means the 30 day average was 0.8799. The change for BMD to CHF was -3.45.

The performance of BMD to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9153 and a 90 day low of 0.8526. This means the 90 day average was 0.8934. The change for BMD to CHF was -4.56.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.37383.9480.9161.6671.32418.3240.784
1 CAD0.728161.1440.6671.2140.96413.3470.571
1 INR0.0120.01610.0110.020.0160.2180.009
1 EUR1.0921.49991.64211.821.44520.0040.856

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 BMD0.86515 CHF
5 BMD4.32575 CHF
10 BMD8.65150 CHF
20 BMD17.30300 CHF
50 BMD43.25750 CHF
100 BMD86.51500 CHF
250 BMD216.28750 CHF
500 BMD432.57500 CHF
1000 BMD865.15000 CHF
2000 BMD1,730.30000 CHF
5000 BMD4,325.75000 CHF
10000 BMD8,651.50000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bermudan Dollar
1 CHF1.15587 BMD
5 CHF5.77935 BMD
10 CHF11.55870 BMD
20 CHF23.11740 BMD
50 CHF57.79350 BMD
100 CHF115.58700 BMD
250 CHF288.96750 BMD
500 CHF577.93500 BMD
1000 CHF1,155.87000 BMD
2000 CHF2,311.74000 BMD
5000 CHF5,779.35000 BMD
10000 CHF11,558.70000 BMD