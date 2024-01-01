Azerbaijani manats to Swiss francs today

Convert AZN to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 azn
523.26 chf

1.000 AZN = 0.5233 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:32
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Azerbaijani manats to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AZN to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Swiss Franc
1 AZN0.52326 CHF
5 AZN2.61628 CHF
10 AZN5.23256 CHF
20 AZN10.46512 CHF
50 AZN26.16280 CHF
100 AZN52.32560 CHF
250 AZN130.81400 CHF
500 AZN261.62800 CHF
1000 AZN523.25600 CHF
2000 AZN1,046.51200 CHF
5000 AZN2,616.28000 CHF
10000 AZN5,232.56000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Azerbaijani Manat
1 CHF1.91111 AZN
5 CHF9.55555 AZN
10 CHF19.11110 AZN
20 CHF38.22220 AZN
50 CHF95.55550 AZN
100 CHF191.11100 AZN
250 CHF477.77750 AZN
500 CHF955.55500 AZN
1000 CHF1,911.11000 AZN
2000 CHF3,822.22000 AZN
5000 CHF9,555.55000 AZN
10000 CHF19,111.10000 AZN