1,000 azn
522.73 chf

1.00000 AZN = 0.52273 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:39
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Swiss Franc
1 AZN0.52273 CHF
5 AZN2.61367 CHF
10 AZN5.22735 CHF
20 AZN10.45470 CHF
50 AZN26.13675 CHF
100 AZN52.27350 CHF
250 AZN130.68375 CHF
500 AZN261.36750 CHF
1000 AZN522.73500 CHF
2000 AZN1045.47000 CHF
5000 AZN2613.67500 CHF
10000 AZN5227.35000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Azerbaijani Manat
1 CHF1.91301 AZN
5 CHF9.56505 AZN
10 CHF19.13010 AZN
20 CHF38.26020 AZN
50 CHF95.65050 AZN
100 CHF191.30100 AZN
250 CHF478.25250 AZN
500 CHF956.50500 AZN
1000 CHF1913.01000 AZN
2000 CHF3826.02000 AZN
5000 CHF9565.05000 AZN
10000 CHF19130.10000 AZN