Azerbaijani manat to Swiss francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Swiss francs is currently 0.500 today, reflecting a -0.029% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.286% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Swiss francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.500 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.495 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.376% increase in value.