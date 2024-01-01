Aruban florins to Swiss francs today

Convert AWG to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
497.35 chf

1.000 AWG = 0.4973 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.5331.35918.9510.7870.9211.6561.344
1 AUD0.65210.88712.3640.5130.6011.0810.877
1 CAD0.7361.128113.9410.5790.6781.2180.988
1 ZAR0.0530.0810.07210.0420.0490.0870.071

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Swiss Franc
1 AWG0.49735 CHF
5 AWG2.48673 CHF
10 AWG4.97346 CHF
20 AWG9.94692 CHF
50 AWG24.86730 CHF
100 AWG49.73460 CHF
250 AWG124.33650 CHF
500 AWG248.67300 CHF
1000 AWG497.34600 CHF
2000 AWG994.69200 CHF
5000 AWG2,486.73000 CHF
10000 AWG4,973.46000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Aruban Florin
1 CHF2.01067 AWG
5 CHF10.05335 AWG
10 CHF20.10670 AWG
20 CHF40.21340 AWG
50 CHF100.53350 AWG
100 CHF201.06700 AWG
250 CHF502.66750 AWG
500 CHF1,005.33500 AWG
1000 CHF2,010.67000 AWG
2000 CHF4,021.34000 AWG
5000 CHF10,053.35000 AWG
10000 CHF20,106.70000 AWG