Argentine pesos to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert ARS to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
104.88 kgs

1.000 ARS = 0.1049 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.2291.4761.6640.96618.27
1 GBP1.1711.271105.6031.7281.9481.13121.383
1 USD0.9210.787183.1031.3591.5330.8916.827
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Kyrgystani Som
1 ARS0.10488 KGS
5 ARS0.52438 KGS
10 ARS1.04876 KGS
20 ARS2.09752 KGS
50 ARS5.24380 KGS
100 ARS10.48760 KGS
250 ARS26.21900 KGS
500 ARS52.43800 KGS
1000 ARS104.87600 KGS
2000 ARS209.75200 KGS
5000 ARS524.38000 KGS
10000 ARS1,048.76000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Argentine Peso
1 KGS9.53502 ARS
5 KGS47.67510 ARS
10 KGS95.35020 ARS
20 KGS190.70040 ARS
50 KGS476.75100 ARS
100 KGS953.50200 ARS
250 KGS2,383.75500 ARS
500 KGS4,767.51000 ARS
1000 KGS9,535.02000 ARS
2000 KGS19,070.04000 ARS
5000 KGS47,675.10000 ARS
10000 KGS95,350.20000 ARS