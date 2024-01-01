Argentine pesos to Croatian kunas today

Convert ARS to HRK at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
8.23 hrk

1.000 ARS = 0.008229 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.5321.3590.92118.9561.34418.9560.787
1 AUD0.65310.8870.60112.370.87712.370.514
1 CAD0.7361.12710.67713.9440.98813.9440.579
1 EUR1.0861.6641.476120.5831.45920.5830.855

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Argentine pesos to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Croatian Kuna
1 ARS0.00823 HRK
5 ARS0.04114 HRK
10 ARS0.08229 HRK
20 ARS0.16457 HRK
50 ARS0.41143 HRK
100 ARS0.82286 HRK
250 ARS2.05716 HRK
500 ARS4.11432 HRK
1000 ARS8.22863 HRK
2000 ARS16.45726 HRK
5000 ARS41.14315 HRK
10000 ARS82.28630 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Argentine Peso
1 HRK121.52700 ARS
5 HRK607.63500 ARS
10 HRK1,215.27000 ARS
20 HRK2,430.54000 ARS
50 HRK6,076.35000 ARS
100 HRK12,152.70000 ARS
250 HRK30,381.75000 ARS
500 HRK60,763.50000 ARS
1000 HRK121,527.00000 ARS
2000 HRK243,054.00000 ARS
5000 HRK607,635.00000 ARS
10000 HRK1,215,270.00000 ARS