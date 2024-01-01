10 thousand Croatian kunas to Argentine pesos

Convert HRK to ARS at the real exchange rate

10,000 hrk
1,357,030 ars

kn1.000 HRK = $135.7 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

ARS
1 HRK to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High135.7030135.7030
Low132.9350127.9660
Average134.3048131.6733
Change2.08%6.05%
1 HRK to ARS stats

The performance of HRK to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 135.7030 and a 30 day low of 132.9350. This means the 30 day average was 134.3048. The change for HRK to ARS was 2.08.

The performance of HRK to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 135.7030 and a 90 day low of 127.9660. This means the 90 day average was 131.6733. The change for HRK to ARS was 6.05.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3521.3090.9061.4830.7631.61517.887
1 CAD0.7410.9680.671.0970.5641.19513.228
1 SGD0.7641.03310.6921.1330.5831.23413.667
1 EUR1.1041.4931.44511.6370.8421.78319.744

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Argentine Peso
1 HRK135.70300 ARS
5 HRK678.51500 ARS
10 HRK1,357.03000 ARS
20 HRK2,714.06000 ARS
50 HRK6,785.15000 ARS
100 HRK13,570.30000 ARS
250 HRK33,925.75000 ARS
500 HRK67,851.50000 ARS
1000 HRK135,703.00000 ARS
2000 HRK271,406.00000 ARS
5000 HRK678,515.00000 ARS
10000 HRK1,357,030.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Croatian Kuna
1 ARS0.00737 HRK
5 ARS0.03685 HRK
10 ARS0.07369 HRK
20 ARS0.14738 HRK
50 ARS0.36845 HRK
100 ARS0.73691 HRK
250 ARS1.84227 HRK
500 ARS3.68453 HRK
1000 ARS7.36906 HRK
2000 ARS14.73812 HRK
5000 ARS36.84530 HRK
10000 ARS73.69060 HRK