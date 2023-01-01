Argentine pesos to Croatian kunas today

1,000 ars
19.96 hrk

1.00000 ARS = 0.01996 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Croatian Kuna
1 ARS0.01996 HRK
5 ARS0.09980 HRK
10 ARS0.19959 HRK
20 ARS0.39919 HRK
50 ARS0.99796 HRK
100 ARS1.99593 HRK
250 ARS4.98982 HRK
500 ARS9.97965 HRK
1000 ARS19.95930 HRK
2000 ARS39.91860 HRK
5000 ARS99.79650 HRK
10000 ARS199.59300 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Argentine Peso
1 HRK50.10190 ARS
5 HRK250.50950 ARS
10 HRK501.01900 ARS
20 HRK1002.03800 ARS
50 HRK2505.09500 ARS
100 HRK5010.19000 ARS
250 HRK12525.47500 ARS
500 HRK25050.95000 ARS
1000 HRK50101.90000 ARS
2000 HRK100203.80000 ARS
5000 HRK250509.50000 ARS
10000 HRK501019.00000 ARS