5,000 Argentine pesos to Croatian kunas

Convert ARS to HRK at the real exchange rate

5,000 ars
36.90 hrk

$1.000 ARS = kn0.007381 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ARS to HRK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HRK
1 ARS to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00750.0078
Low0.00740.0074
Average0.00750.0076
Change-1.88%-5.69%
View full history

1 ARS to HRK stats

The performance of ARS to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0075 and a 30 day low of 0.0074. This means the 30 day average was 0.0075. The change for ARS to HRK was -1.88.

The performance of ARS to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0078 and a 90 day low of 0.0074. This means the 90 day average was 0.0076. The change for ARS to HRK was -5.69.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4791.350.90517.8721.30617.8720.762
1 AUD0.67610.9130.61212.0810.88312.0810.515
1 CAD0.7411.09610.6713.2370.96813.2370.564
1 EUR1.1051.6341.491119.7421.44319.7420.842

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Croatian Kuna
1 ARS0.00738 HRK
5 ARS0.03690 HRK
10 ARS0.07381 HRK
20 ARS0.14762 HRK
50 ARS0.36904 HRK
100 ARS0.73808 HRK
250 ARS1.84520 HRK
500 ARS3.69040 HRK
1000 ARS7.38079 HRK
2000 ARS14.76158 HRK
5000 ARS36.90395 HRK
10000 ARS73.80790 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Argentine Peso
1 HRK135.48700 ARS
5 HRK677.43500 ARS
10 HRK1,354.87000 ARS
20 HRK2,709.74000 ARS
50 HRK6,774.35000 ARS
100 HRK13,548.70000 ARS
250 HRK33,871.75000 ARS
500 HRK67,743.50000 ARS
1000 HRK135,487.00000 ARS
2000 HRK270,974.00000 ARS
5000 HRK677,435.00000 ARS
10000 HRK1,354,870.00000 ARS