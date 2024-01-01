Armenian drams to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert AMD to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
97.17 uah

1.000 AMD = 0.09717 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:28
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 AMD0.09717 UAH
5 AMD0.48583 UAH
10 AMD0.97165 UAH
20 AMD1.94330 UAH
50 AMD4.85825 UAH
100 AMD9.71650 UAH
250 AMD24.29125 UAH
500 AMD48.58250 UAH
1000 AMD97.16500 UAH
2000 AMD194.33000 UAH
5000 AMD485.82500 UAH
10000 AMD971.65000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Armenian Dram
1 UAH10.29180 AMD
5 UAH51.45900 AMD
10 UAH102.91800 AMD
20 UAH205.83600 AMD
50 UAH514.59000 AMD
100 UAH1,029.18000 AMD
250 UAH2,572.95000 AMD
500 UAH5,145.90000 AMD
1000 UAH10,291.80000 AMD
2000 UAH20,583.60000 AMD
5000 UAH51,459.00000 AMD
10000 UAH102,918.00000 AMD