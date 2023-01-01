500 Ukrainian hryvnias to Armenian drams

Convert UAH to AMD at the real exchange rate

500 uah
5544.75 amd

1.00000 UAH = 11.08950 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.9187583.2650.7867821.333451.349718.63751.49802
1 EUR1.0884190.62560.85651.451331.4690120.28511.63044
1 INR0.01200980.011034410.009449130.01601450.01620970.2238340.0179909
1 GBP1.2711.16754105.8311.694811.7154723.68831.90398

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Armenian Dram
1 UAH11.08950 AMD
5 UAH55.44750 AMD
10 UAH110.89500 AMD
20 UAH221.79000 AMD
50 UAH554.47500 AMD
100 UAH1108.95000 AMD
250 UAH2772.37500 AMD
500 UAH5544.75000 AMD
1000 UAH11089.50000 AMD
2000 UAH22179.00000 AMD
5000 UAH55447.50000 AMD
10000 UAH110895.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 AMD0.09018 UAH
5 AMD0.45088 UAH
10 AMD0.90176 UAH
20 AMD1.80351 UAH
50 AMD4.50878 UAH
100 AMD9.01757 UAH
250 AMD22.54392 UAH
500 AMD45.08785 UAH
1000 AMD90.17570 UAH
2000 AMD180.35140 UAH
5000 AMD450.87850 UAH
10000 AMD901.75700 UAH