10 thousand Armenian drams to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert AMD to UAH at the real exchange rate

10,000 amd
902.27 uah

1.00000 AMD = 0.09023 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86211.090990.8961.476971.646640.953618.9496
1 GBP1.1599611.26535105.4311.713161.909961.1061421.9799
1 USD0.916650.790295183.3221.35391.509430.8741517.3706
1 INR0.01100160.009484830.012001610.0162490.01811570.01049120.208476

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 AMD0.09023 UAH
5 AMD0.45114 UAH
10 AMD0.90227 UAH
20 AMD1.80455 UAH
50 AMD4.51137 UAH
100 AMD9.02274 UAH
250 AMD22.55685 UAH
500 AMD45.11370 UAH
1000 AMD90.22740 UAH
2000 AMD180.45480 UAH
5000 AMD451.13700 UAH
10000 AMD902.27400 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Armenian Dram
1 UAH11.08310 AMD
5 UAH55.41550 AMD
10 UAH110.83100 AMD
20 UAH221.66200 AMD
50 UAH554.15500 AMD
100 UAH1108.31000 AMD
250 UAH2770.77500 AMD
500 UAH5541.55000 AMD
1000 UAH11083.10000 AMD
2000 UAH22166.20000 AMD
5000 UAH55415.50000 AMD
10000 UAH110831.00000 AMD