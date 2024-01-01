Armenian drams to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert AMD to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
1,127.62 kzt

1.000 AMD = 1.128 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:21
How to convert Armenian drams to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 AMD1.12762 KZT
5 AMD5.63810 KZT
10 AMD11.27620 KZT
20 AMD22.55240 KZT
50 AMD56.38100 KZT
100 AMD112.76200 KZT
250 AMD281.90500 KZT
500 AMD563.81000 KZT
1000 AMD1,127.62000 KZT
2000 AMD2,255.24000 KZT
5000 AMD5,638.10000 KZT
10000 AMD11,276.20000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Armenian Dram
1 KZT0.88683 AMD
5 KZT4.43413 AMD
10 KZT8.86825 AMD
20 KZT17.73650 AMD
50 KZT44.34125 AMD
100 KZT88.68250 AMD
250 KZT221.70625 AMD
500 KZT443.41250 AMD
1000 KZT886.82500 AMD
2000 KZT1,773.65000 AMD
5000 KZT4,434.12500 AMD
10000 KZT8,868.25000 AMD