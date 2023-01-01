Armenian drams to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert AMD to KZT at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
1146.51 kzt

1.00000 AMD = 1.14651 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:05
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.08590.30921.486341.670.964818.744
1 GBP1.1431211.2403103.2361.699091.909031.1028821.4269
1 USD0.921650.806257183.23431.36991.539170.889217.2756
1 INR0.01107310.009686590.012014310.01645840.0184920.01068310.207554

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 AMD1.14651 KZT
5 AMD5.73255 KZT
10 AMD11.46510 KZT
20 AMD22.93020 KZT
50 AMD57.32550 KZT
100 AMD114.65100 KZT
250 AMD286.62750 KZT
500 AMD573.25500 KZT
1000 AMD1146.51000 KZT
2000 AMD2293.02000 KZT
5000 AMD5732.55000 KZT
10000 AMD11465.10000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Armenian Dram
1 KZT0.87221 AMD
5 KZT4.36104 AMD
10 KZT8.72209 AMD
20 KZT17.44418 AMD
50 KZT43.61045 AMD
100 KZT87.22090 AMD
250 KZT218.05225 AMD
500 KZT436.10450 AMD
1000 KZT872.20900 AMD
2000 KZT1744.41800 AMD
5000 KZT4361.04500 AMD
10000 KZT8722.09000 AMD