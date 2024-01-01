1 thousand Kazakhstani tenges to Armenian drams

Convert KZT to AMD at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = ֏0.7973 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:53
KZT to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

AMD
1 KZT to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.81280.8188
Low0.78450.7845
Average0.80040.8063
Change-1.36%-2.60%
1 KZT to AMD stats

The performance of KZT to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8128 and a 30 day low of 0.7845. This means the 30 day average was 0.8004. The change for KZT to AMD was -1.36.

The performance of KZT to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8188 and a 90 day low of 0.7845. This means the 90 day average was 0.8063. The change for KZT to AMD was -2.60.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Armenian Dram
1 KZT0.79732 AMD
5 KZT3.98661 AMD
10 KZT7.97322 AMD
20 KZT15.94644 AMD
50 KZT39.86610 AMD
100 KZT79.73220 AMD
250 KZT199.33050 AMD
500 KZT398.66100 AMD
1000 KZT797.32200 AMD
2000 KZT1,594.64400 AMD
5000 KZT3,986.61000 AMD
10000 KZT7,973.22000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 AMD1.25420 KZT
5 AMD6.27100 KZT
10 AMD12.54200 KZT
20 AMD25.08400 KZT
50 AMD62.71000 KZT
100 AMD125.42000 KZT
250 AMD313.55000 KZT
500 AMD627.10000 KZT
1000 AMD1,254.20000 KZT
2000 AMD2,508.40000 KZT
5000 AMD6,271.00000 KZT
10000 AMD12,542.00000 KZT