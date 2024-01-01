50 Armenian drams to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert AMD to KZT at the real exchange rate

50 amd
62.07 kzt

֏1.000 AMD = ₸1.241 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:01
AMD to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KZT
1 AMD to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.24851.2485
Low1.22381.1511
Average1.23591.2148
Change1.43%7.48%
View full history

1 AMD to KZT stats

The performance of AMD to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2485 and a 30 day low of 1.2238. This means the 30 day average was 1.2359. The change for AMD to KZT was 1.43.

The performance of AMD to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2485 and a 90 day low of 1.1511. This means the 90 day average was 1.2148. The change for AMD to KZT was 7.48.

Top currencies

1 EUR10.8411.10592.6181.491.6330.93921.791
1 GBP1.18811.313110.0751.7711.9411.11625.898
1 USD0.9050.762183.8441.3491.4780.8519.726
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 AMD1.24139 KZT
5 AMD6.20695 KZT
10 AMD12.41390 KZT
20 AMD24.82780 KZT
50 AMD62.06950 KZT
100 AMD124.13900 KZT
250 AMD310.34750 KZT
500 AMD620.69500 KZT
1000 AMD1,241.39000 KZT
2000 AMD2,482.78000 KZT
5000 AMD6,206.95000 KZT
10000 AMD12,413.90000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Armenian Dram
1 KZT0.80555 AMD
5 KZT4.02774 AMD
10 KZT8.05549 AMD
20 KZT16.11098 AMD
50 KZT40.27745 AMD
100 KZT80.55490 AMD
250 KZT201.38725 AMD
500 KZT402.77450 AMD
1000 KZT805.54900 AMD
2000 KZT1,611.09800 AMD
5000 KZT4,027.74500 AMD
10000 KZT8,055.49000 AMD