Armenian dram to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Armenian dram to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 1.241 today, reflecting a -0.005% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Armenian dram has remained relatively stable, with a -0.577% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Armenian dram to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 1.249 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 1.236 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.433% decrease in value.