Armenian drams to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert AMD to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
19.51 hkd

1.000 AMD = 0.01951 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2851.4761.6640.96618.242
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6621.7271.9471.13121.349
1 USD0.920.786183.0781.3581.5310.88916.785
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Hong Kong Dollar
1 AMD0.01951 HKD
5 AMD0.09757 HKD
10 AMD0.19514 HKD
20 AMD0.39028 HKD
50 AMD0.97570 HKD
100 AMD1.95139 HKD
250 AMD4.87848 HKD
500 AMD9.75695 HKD
1000 AMD19.51390 HKD
2000 AMD39.02780 HKD
5000 AMD97.56950 HKD
10000 AMD195.13900 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Armenian Dram
100 HKD5,124.55000 AMD
200 HKD10,249.10000 AMD
300 HKD15,373.65000 AMD
500 HKD25,622.75000 AMD
1000 HKD51,245.50000 AMD
2000 HKD102,491.00000 AMD
2500 HKD128,113.75000 AMD
3000 HKD153,736.50000 AMD
4000 HKD204,982.00000 AMD
5000 HKD256,227.50000 AMD
10000 HKD512,455.00000 AMD
20000 HKD1,024,910.00000 AMD