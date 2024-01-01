Armenian drams to Algerian dinars today

Convert AMD to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
336.03 dzd

1.000 AMD = 0.3360 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:17
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Algerian Dinar
1 AMD0.33603 DZD
5 AMD1.68015 DZD
10 AMD3.36030 DZD
20 AMD6.72060 DZD
50 AMD16.80150 DZD
100 AMD33.60300 DZD
250 AMD84.00750 DZD
500 AMD168.01500 DZD
1000 AMD336.03000 DZD
2000 AMD672.06000 DZD
5000 AMD1,680.15000 DZD
10000 AMD3,360.30000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Armenian Dram
1 DZD2.97592 AMD
5 DZD14.87960 AMD
10 DZD29.75920 AMD
20 DZD59.51840 AMD
50 DZD148.79600 AMD
100 DZD297.59200 AMD
250 DZD743.98000 AMD
500 DZD1,487.96000 AMD
1000 DZD2,975.92000 AMD
2000 DZD5,951.84000 AMD
5000 DZD14,879.60000 AMD
10000 DZD29,759.20000 AMD