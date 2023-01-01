20 Armenian drams to Algerian dinars

Convert AMD to DZD at the real exchange rate

20 amd
6.69 dzd

1.00000 AMD = 0.33444 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:00
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86241.089390.79751.476821.648710.9528518.9425
1 GBP1.1595511.2631105.2841.712451.911761.1048821.9648
1 USD0.918050.791703183.3541.355751.513550.874717.3896
1 INR0.01101350.009498080.01199710.0162650.01815810.01049380.208623

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Algerian Dinar
1 AMD0.33444 DZD
5 AMD1.67219 DZD
10 AMD3.34438 DZD
20 AMD6.68876 DZD
50 AMD16.72190 DZD
100 AMD33.44380 DZD
250 AMD83.60950 DZD
500 AMD167.21900 DZD
1000 AMD334.43800 DZD
2000 AMD668.87600 DZD
5000 AMD1672.19000 DZD
10000 AMD3344.38000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Armenian Dram
1 DZD2.99009 AMD
5 DZD14.95045 AMD
10 DZD29.90090 AMD
20 DZD59.80180 AMD
50 DZD149.50450 AMD
100 DZD299.00900 AMD
250 DZD747.52250 AMD
500 DZD1495.04500 AMD
1000 DZD2990.09000 AMD
2000 DZD5980.18000 AMD
5000 DZD14950.45000 AMD
10000 DZD29900.90000 AMD