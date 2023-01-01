20 Armenian drams to Algerian dinars

20 amd
7.06 dzd

1.00000 AMD = 0.35275 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:29 UTC
AMD to DZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 DZD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Algerian Dinar
1 AMD0.35275 DZD
5 AMD1.76375 DZD
10 AMD3.52751 DZD
20 AMD7.05502 DZD
50 AMD17.63755 DZD
100 AMD35.27510 DZD
250 AMD88.18775 DZD
500 AMD176.37550 DZD
1000 AMD352.75100 DZD
2000 AMD705.50200 DZD
5000 AMD1763.75500 DZD
10000 AMD3527.51000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Armenian Dram
1 DZD2.83486 AMD
5 DZD14.17430 AMD
10 DZD28.34860 AMD
20 DZD56.69720 AMD
50 DZD141.74300 AMD
100 DZD283.48600 AMD
250 DZD708.71500 AMD
500 DZD1417.43000 AMD
1000 DZD2834.86000 AMD
2000 DZD5669.72000 AMD
5000 DZD14174.30000 AMD
10000 DZD28348.60000 AMD