100 Armenian drams to Algerian dinars

Convert AMD to DZD at the real exchange rate

100 amd
35.28 dzd

1.00000 AMD = 0.35275 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30 UTC
AMD to DZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 DZD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866851.053687.60631.433531.646380.9629518.4282
1GBP1.153611.2154101.061.653671.899211.1108621.2582
1USD0.94910.822774183.14951.36061.562620.913917.4907
1INR0.01141470.009895120.012026510.01636330.01879290.0109910.210352

How to convert Armenian drams to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Algerian Dinar
1 AMD0.35275 DZD
5 AMD1.76376 DZD
10 AMD3.52753 DZD
20 AMD7.05506 DZD
50 AMD17.63765 DZD
100 AMD35.27530 DZD
250 AMD88.18825 DZD
500 AMD176.37650 DZD
1000 AMD352.75300 DZD
2000 AMD705.50600 DZD
5000 AMD1763.76500 DZD
10000 AMD3527.53000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Armenian Dram
1 DZD2.83485 AMD
5 DZD14.17425 AMD
10 DZD28.34850 AMD
20 DZD56.69700 AMD
50 DZD141.74250 AMD
100 DZD283.48500 AMD
250 DZD708.71250 AMD
500 DZD1417.42500 AMD
1000 DZD2834.85000 AMD
2000 DZD5669.70000 AMD
5000 DZD14174.25000 AMD
10000 DZD28348.50000 AMD