1 Armenian dram to Belarusian rubles

Convert AMD to BYN at the real exchange rate

1 amd
0.01 byn

1.00000 AMD = 0.00818 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862351.089290.78921.476741.648550.9524518.9498
1 GBP1.1596211.2631105.2841.712511.911761.1044821.9753
1 USD0.91810.791703183.3541.35581.513550.8744517.3979
1 INR0.01101450.009498080.01199710.01626560.01815810.01049080.208723

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Belarusian Ruble
1 AMD0.00818 BYN
5 AMD0.04091 BYN
10 AMD0.08182 BYN
20 AMD0.16364 BYN
50 AMD0.40911 BYN
100 AMD0.81822 BYN
250 AMD2.04554 BYN
500 AMD4.09108 BYN
1000 AMD8.18216 BYN
2000 AMD16.36432 BYN
5000 AMD40.91080 BYN
10000 AMD81.82160 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Armenian Dram
1 BYN122.21700 AMD
5 BYN611.08500 AMD
10 BYN1222.17000 AMD
20 BYN2444.34000 AMD
50 BYN6110.85000 AMD
100 BYN12221.70000 AMD
250 BYN30554.25000 AMD
500 BYN61108.50000 AMD
1000 BYN122217.00000 AMD
2000 BYN244434.00000 AMD
5000 BYN611085.00000 AMD
10000 BYN1222170.00000 AMD