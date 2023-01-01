1 thousand United Arab Emirates dirhams to Russian rubles

Convert AED to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
24,499.70 rub

1.00000 AED = 24.49970 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:32
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86261.08890.72071.476741.647860.9535518.9202
1 GBP1.1592911.2613105.1711.711961.910341.1054421.9339
1 USD0.91910.792833183.3831.35731.514580.8764517.3899
1 INR0.01102280.009508330.011992910.01627790.01816410.01051110.208555

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Russian Ruble
1 AED24.49970 RUB
5 AED122.49850 RUB
10 AED244.99700 RUB
20 AED489.99400 RUB
50 AED1224.98500 RUB
100 AED2449.97000 RUB
250 AED6124.92500 RUB
500 AED12249.85000 RUB
1000 AED24499.70000 RUB
2000 AED48999.40000 RUB
5000 AED122498.50000 RUB
10000 AED244997.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 RUB0.04082 AED
5 RUB0.20408 AED
10 RUB0.40817 AED
20 RUB0.81634 AED
50 RUB2.04085 AED
100 RUB4.08169 AED
250 RUB10.20423 AED
500 RUB20.40845 AED
1000 RUB40.81690 AED
2000 RUB81.63380 AED
5000 RUB204.08450 AED
10000 RUB408.16900 AED