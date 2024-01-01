250 Russian rubles to Uruguayan pesos

Convert RUB to UYU at the real exchange rate

250 rub
113.56 uyu

руб1.000 RUB = $U0.4542 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4971.35683.577
1 EUR1.06911.4627.7680.8441.6011.4589.348
1 CAD0.7310.68415.3150.5771.0950.99261.128
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.502

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Uruguayan Peso
1 RUB0.45423 UYU
5 RUB2.27116 UYU
10 RUB4.54232 UYU
20 RUB9.08464 UYU
50 RUB22.71160 UYU
100 RUB45.42320 UYU
250 RUB113.55800 UYU
500 RUB227.11600 UYU
1000 RUB454.23200 UYU
2000 RUB908.46400 UYU
5000 RUB2,271.16000 UYU
10000 RUB4,542.32000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Russian Ruble
1 UYU2.20152 RUB
5 UYU11.00760 RUB
10 UYU22.01520 RUB
20 UYU44.03040 RUB
50 UYU110.07600 RUB
100 UYU220.15200 RUB
250 UYU550.38000 RUB
500 UYU1,100.76000 RUB
1000 UYU2,201.52000 RUB
2000 UYU4,403.04000 RUB
5000 UYU11,007.60000 RUB
10000 UYU22,015.20000 RUB