20 Russian rubles to Uruguayan pesos

Convert RUB to UYU at the real exchange rate

20 rub
9.07 uyu

руб1.000 RUB = $U0.4535 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4971.35683.579
1 EUR1.06911.4627.770.8441.6011.4589.362
1 CAD0.7310.68415.3150.5771.0950.99261.129
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.502

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Uruguayan Peso
1 RUB0.45351 UYU
5 RUB2.26757 UYU
10 RUB4.53513 UYU
20 RUB9.07026 UYU
50 RUB22.67565 UYU
100 RUB45.35130 UYU
250 RUB113.37825 UYU
500 RUB226.75650 UYU
1000 RUB453.51300 UYU
2000 RUB907.02600 UYU
5000 RUB2,267.56500 UYU
10000 RUB4,535.13000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Russian Ruble
1 UYU2.20501 RUB
5 UYU11.02505 RUB
10 UYU22.05010 RUB
20 UYU44.10020 RUB
50 UYU110.25050 RUB
100 UYU220.50100 RUB
250 UYU551.25250 RUB
500 UYU1,102.50500 RUB
1000 UYU2,205.01000 RUB
2000 UYU4,410.02000 RUB
5000 UYU11,025.05000 RUB
10000 UYU22,050.10000 RUB