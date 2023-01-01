100 Qatari rials to Hong Kong dollars

Convert QAR to HKD at the real exchange rate

100 qar
214.50 hkd

1.00000 QAR = 2.14498 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.21261.32495281.8380.7854530.90605895.3071.46821
1 INR0.012017410.01592253.386960.009439120.010888310.75930.0176441
1 CAD0.75474562.80431212.7160.5928170.683832675.7291.10813
1 PKR0.003548140.295250.004701110.00278690.003214773.176670.00520942

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Hong Kong Dollar
1 QAR2.14498 HKD
5 QAR10.72490 HKD
10 QAR21.44980 HKD
20 QAR42.89960 HKD
50 QAR107.24900 HKD
100 QAR214.49800 HKD
250 QAR536.24500 HKD
500 QAR1072.49000 HKD
1000 QAR2144.98000 HKD
2000 QAR4289.96000 HKD
5000 QAR10724.90000 HKD
10000 QAR21449.80000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Qatari Rial
100 HKD46.62050 QAR
200 HKD93.24100 QAR
300 HKD139.86150 QAR
500 HKD233.10250 QAR
1000 HKD466.20500 QAR
2000 HKD932.41000 QAR
2500 HKD1165.51250 QAR
3000 HKD1398.61500 QAR
4000 HKD1864.82000 QAR
5000 HKD2331.02500 QAR
10000 HKD4662.05000 QAR
20000 HKD9324.10000 QAR