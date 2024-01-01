20 South Korean wons to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert KRW to XOF at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = CFA0.4406 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:19
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KRW to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XOF
1 KRW to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.44860.4486
Low0.44030.4362
Average0.44420.4424
Change-0.42%0.83%
View full history

1 KRW to XOF stats

The performance of KRW to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4486 and a 30 day low of 0.4403. This means the 30 day average was 0.4442. The change for KRW to XOF was -0.42.

The performance of KRW to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4486 and a 90 day low of 0.4362. This means the 90 day average was 0.4424. The change for KRW to XOF was 0.83.

Track market ratesView KRW to XOF chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9271.3841.5080.77384.0711.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4931.6260.83490.6671.4277.69
1 CAD0.7230.6711.0890.55960.7470.9565.152
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91810.51355.7690.8784.73

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 KRW0.44060 XOF
5 KRW2.20299 XOF
10 KRW4.40598 XOF
20 KRW8.81196 XOF
50 KRW22.02990 XOF
100 KRW44.05980 XOF
250 KRW110.14950 XOF
500 KRW220.29900 XOF
1000 KRW440.59800 XOF
2000 KRW881.19600 XOF
5000 KRW2,202.99000 XOF
10000 KRW4,405.98000 XOF
20000 KRW8,811.96000 XOF
30000 KRW13,217.94000 XOF
40000 KRW17,623.92000 XOF
50000 KRW22,029.90000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / South Korean Won
1 XOF2.26964 KRW
5 XOF11.34820 KRW
10 XOF22.69640 KRW
20 XOF45.39280 KRW
50 XOF113.48200 KRW
100 XOF226.96400 KRW
250 XOF567.41000 KRW
500 XOF1,134.82000 KRW
1000 XOF2,269.64000 KRW
2000 XOF4,539.28000 KRW
5000 XOF11,348.20000 KRW
10000 XOF22,696.40000 KRW