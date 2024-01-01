50 South Korean wons to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert KRW to XOF at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = CFA0.4406 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:20
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KRW to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XOF
1 KRW to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.44860.4486
Low0.44030.4362
Average0.44420.4424
Change-0.42%0.83%
View full history

1 KRW to XOF stats

The performance of KRW to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4486 and a 30 day low of 0.4403. This means the 30 day average was 0.4442. The change for KRW to XOF was -0.42.

The performance of KRW to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4486 and a 90 day low of 0.4362. This means the 90 day average was 0.4424. The change for KRW to XOF was 0.83.

Track market ratesView KRW to XOF chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9271.3841.5080.77384.0481.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4931.6260.83490.6421.4277.69
1 CAD0.7230.6711.0890.55960.7260.9565.152
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91810.51355.7530.8784.73

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 KRW0.44057 XOF
5 KRW2.20286 XOF
10 KRW4.40571 XOF
20 KRW8.81142 XOF
50 KRW22.02855 XOF
100 KRW44.05710 XOF
250 KRW110.14275 XOF
500 KRW220.28550 XOF
1000 KRW440.57100 XOF
2000 KRW881.14200 XOF
5000 KRW2,202.85500 XOF
10000 KRW4,405.71000 XOF
20000 KRW8,811.42000 XOF
30000 KRW13,217.13000 XOF
40000 KRW17,622.84000 XOF
50000 KRW22,028.55000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / South Korean Won
1 XOF2.26978 KRW
5 XOF11.34890 KRW
10 XOF22.69780 KRW
20 XOF45.39560 KRW
50 XOF113.48900 KRW
100 XOF226.97800 KRW
250 XOF567.44500 KRW
500 XOF1,134.89000 KRW
1000 XOF2,269.78000 KRW
2000 XOF4,539.56000 KRW
5000 XOF11,348.90000 KRW
10000 XOF22,697.80000 KRW